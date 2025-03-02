How many chapters are in Monster Hunter Wilds? A list of all the chapters in Monster Hunter Wilds and the important unlocks along the way.

Monster Hunter Wilds has its own campaign full of chapters and individual missions for players to enjoy. For those that have their eye on finishing the campaign to get on with the task of going on hunts and exploring the endgame, knowing how many chapters there are and at what stages certain things unlock presents critical knowledge. It should go without saying, there are spoilers below.

All Chapters & critical unlocks in Monster Hunter Wilds

There are six Chapters and 46 campaign missions in Monster Hunter Wilds. Note that this does not include side quests, investigations, optional missions, and other types of content. The following is a list of all Chapters and their missions in the game. You will also find information on when the credits roll and what things unlock at which parts (like High Rank, melding, etc).

Chapter 1

1-1: Desert Trotters

1-2: Back to Camp

1-2: The Beginning

1-2: Village of Whispering Winds

1-3: To the Forest

1-3: Forest Findings

1-4: The Investigation Continues

1-4: A Hunter’s Pride

1-5: Pursuit of Solitude

1-5: Beyond the Deluge

Chapter 2

2-1: A Looming Shadow

2-1: Toward Fervent Fields

2-2: An Unforseen Storm

2-2: The Eye of the Storm

2-3: A Desolate Destination

2-3: Hopes of Homes

2-4: A Disquieting Dawn

2-4: Long-forgotten Flame Decorations



Chapter 3

3-1: Born from the Flame

3-1: The Faithful Keepers

3-2: Indomitable Spirit

3-2: Nothing Frozen, Nothing Gained Melding Pot

3-3: Through the Dusk

3-3: A Path Forward

3-3: Full Circle

3-4: Dawn Breaks

3-4: Broken Chains

3-5: Visions of Hope

3-5: Monster Hunter Support Ship Credits!



Chapter 4

4-1: A Visitor from the West

4-1: New Ecosystems High Rank & Palico quests

4-2: Chasing Change

4-2: Rendezvous

4-2: Lurking Shadows

4-3: Touring History

4-3: To Wyvern’s Rest

4-3: Wyvern Sparks and Rose Thorns

Chapter 5

5-1: Premonitions

5-1: Omens

5-1: Storm-cold Vortex

5-2: The Root Cause

5-2: A Torrent of Energy

5-2: A World Turned Upside Down

5-3: A Break in the Clouds

Chapter 6

6-1: Links in a Chain

6-1: What Lies Ahead

Those are all of the chapters in Monster Hunter Wilds including when the credits roll and what missions await thereafter. Keep an eye on this guide as we expand it with more information about what important quests and mechanics unlock along the way. We’ve got more guides to help you through the game over on our Monster Hunter Wilds topic page.