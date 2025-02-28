How to unlock new Kinsects & Nurture Effects - Monster Hunter Wilds Start upgrading your Kinsect in Monster Hunter Wilds by encountering and harvesting the correct monsters.

Any Insect Glaive user will want to know how to unlock new Kinsects in Monster Hunter Wilds. With new Kinsects comes greater damage, powder boosts, elemental damage, and much more. The trick is actually getting the ball rolling and finding what you need to begin forging the upgrades at the smithy.

How to unlock new Kinsects & Nurture Effects

New Kinsect upgrades and Nurture Effects are unlocked by completing Chapters in the campaign, finding new monsters, and collecting new parts in Monster Hunter Wilds. When you first start the game, the Select Nurture Effects screen will be blank, showing nothing but a few question marks. In order to see these upgrades, you must encounter specific monsters and collect the appropriate materials.

When you first go to upgrade your Kinsects, you might find that the upgrade list is empty.

Source: Shacknews

The first monster parts you need are extracted from the Rompopolo, Lala Barina, and the Wingdrake. You will also need Monster Fluid and either Dragonite Ore for the Culldrone or Sturdy Bone for the Mauldrone. Here are the first few upgrade paths for the Level 1 Kinsects:

Culldrone:

Alucanid (Poison): Dragonite Ore, Monster Fluid, Rompopolo Hide

Rigiprayne (Paralysis): Dragonite Ore, Monster Fluid, Lala Barina Floret

Windchopper (Recover): Dragonite Ore, Monster Fluid, Wingdrake Hide

Mauldrone:

Foebettle (Poison): Sturdy Bone, Monster Fluid, Rompopolo Hide

Gullshad (Recover): Sturdy Bone, Monster Fluid, Wingdrake Hide

Ladytarge (Paralysis): Sturdy Bone, Monster Fluid, Lala Barina Floret

The Culldrone is the Severing line and the Mauldrone is the Blunt line, with each one offering Paralysis, Poison, or Recover effects as well as individual Kinsect Boosts and Attack Boosts.

Upgrading your Kinsect using the Nurture Effects menu is an important part of being an Insect Glaive user. At the start of Monster Hunter Wilds, the upgrade trees will be hidden, which can make it difficult to know how to actually start improving your gear. But continue playing through the campaign and you’ll unlock more upgrade trees! Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more help.