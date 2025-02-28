How to customize your Seikret - Monster Hunter Wilds Express yourself by changing your Seikret's name and its appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The Seikret is a fantastic new mount in Monster Hunter Wilds that players can customize to fully express themselves. However, customization isn’t unlock right away, but when it does become available, you’ll be able to alter the Seikret’s appearance and even change its name.

How to customize your Seikret

Enter your tent to see a whole lot of options.

Find the Seikret Customization option under the Appearance Menu tab.

You can customize how your Seikret looks and its name via the Appearance Menu in your tent after reaching Chapter 1-5. This chapter is where you’ll meet Nona, who can also customize your Seikret for you. This can be done at a region’s main base or even in a Pop-up Camp you create in the various areas. Enter the tent and go the far-right icon that looks like a head, this is the Appearance Menu. Select the Seikret Customization option to begin tweaking.

The Seikret Customiation menu showing all the editing options.

In this screen you can edit everything about your new mount. This includes its coloring, patterns, eye color, decoration style, and even attach pendants to it. Here are all the editing options:

Skin Color

Inner Feather Color

Outer Feather Color

Pattern Thickness

Pattern Color

Pattern Transparency

Eye Color

Edit Right Eye

Right Eye Color

Decoration Type

Pendant Type

Change Name

You will unlock new pendants as you progress through the Monster Hunter Wilds campaign and reach new chapters. Keep checking back in your tent or Nona in Kunafa to see the new options you unlock.