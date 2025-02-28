New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to customize your Seikret - Monster Hunter Wilds

Express yourself by changing your Seikret's name and its appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

The Seikret is a fantastic new mount in Monster Hunter Wilds that players can customize to fully express themselves. However, customization isn’t unlock right away, but when it does become available, you’ll be able to alter the Seikret’s appearance and even change its name.

How to customize your Seikret

Looking at the player tent in the Plains
Enter your tent to see a whole lot of options.
Source: Shacknews
The Seikret Customization menu
Find the Seikret Customization option under the Appearance Menu tab.
Source: Shacknews

You can customize how your Seikret looks and its name via the Appearance Menu in your tent after reaching Chapter 1-5. This chapter is where you’ll meet Nona, who can also customize your Seikret for you. This can be done at a region’s main base or even in a Pop-up Camp you create in the various areas. Enter the tent and go the far-right icon that looks like a head, this is the Appearance Menu. Select the Seikret Customization option to begin tweaking.

The Seikret Customization menu
The Seikret Customiation menu showing all the editing options.
Source: Shacknews

In this screen you can edit everything about your new mount. This includes its coloring, patterns, eye color, decoration style, and even attach pendants to it. Here are all the editing options:

  • Skin Color
  • Inner Feather Color
  • Outer Feather Color
  • Pattern Thickness
  • Pattern Color
  • Pattern Transparency
  • Eye Color
  • Edit Right Eye
  • Right Eye Color
  • Decoration Type
  • Pendant Type
  • Change Name

You will unlock new pendants as you progress through the Monster Hunter Wilds campaign and reach new chapters. Keep checking back in your tent or Nona in Kunafa to see the new options you unlock. Find more information about Monster Hunter Wilds on the Shacknews’ topic page for Capcom’s latest smash hit title.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. 

