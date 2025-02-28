How to set up Pop-up Camps - Monster Hunter Wilds Learn the ins and outs of the Pop-up Camp system in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Pop-up Camps are the new mini camps in each of the main areas in Monster Hunter Wilds. Gone are the permanent camps you’d discover scattered throughout each region, now you get to decide where you want your fast travel points. Here’s how this works and what all that on-screen information means.

How to set up Pop-up Camps

Pop-up Camps can be set up via the Support Desk, Pop-up Camp Meowster (at the Plains base), or by using the Camping Kit while out in the field. Potential Pop-up Camp sites are highlighted by quatreflies that glow in a circle. Each Pop-up Camp costs a set amount of Research Points to construct.



Source: Shacknews



Source: Shacknews

Creating a new Pop-up Camp can only be done in available locations you have discovered in a locale. For example, you will need to discover the Area 8 Pop-up Camp spot in the Windward Plains before you can construct a camp at the site.

Pop-up Camp Limit

There is a limit on how many Pop-up Camps you can create on each map. This Pop-up Camp limit will increase as you progress through the campaign. If you reach the limit and want to make a camp in a new area, you can visit the Meowster and have them remove a camp.



Source: Shacknews

It’s a good idea to spread the camps out across a region. This ensures you have plenty of fast travel points to move around in a hurry, provided the camps haven’t been destroyed. Speaking of which…

Repairing a Pop-up Camp



Source: Shacknews

Pop-up Camps can be destroyed by monsters, rendering them completely unusable. These camps will slowly repair over time, which can be monitored at the Pop-up Camp Meowster or Support Desk. Camps appear to have varying repair times based on their location. You can spend Research Points to instantly repair any camps.

Customizing Pop-up Camps



Source: Shacknews

You can customize the visual appearance of each Pop-up Camp at the Meowster or Support Desk. Each region can have a different design, including flysheet types and colors, markings on the inner and outer material, and even camp gear like seating and fireplaces.

Pop-up Camps are a new addition to Monster Hunter Wilds, giving players greater agency on where they want fast travel points. But with greater freedom comes increased risk, as they are susceptible to being destroyed. Remember to customize your camp sites and find more help on our Monster Hunter Wilds page.