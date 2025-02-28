How to trap monsters - Monster Hunter Wilds Improve your work as a hunter by trapping or capturing monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds.

As with previous titles, Monster Hunter Wilds allows hunters to trap and capture monsters. This yields greater rewards and is sometimes a requirement for certain hunts. However, it’s not easy, as you’ll need specific equipment and a decent understanding of a monster’s various conditions.

How to trap monsters

You need a Shock Trap or Pitfall Trap and at least two Tranq Bombs (or similar) to trap or capture a monster. To trap the monster, attack it until a skull icon appears above its head on the mini map. Place a Shock Trap on the ground, ensuring that the monster walks into it or touches it. Once it’s caught, throw two Tranq Bombs at its head.

The skull icon indicates the monster is extremely weak and close to death, which means it's able to be trapped, tranqed, and captured.

Source: Shacknews

Some monsters will be too big for Shock Traps, which is where Pitfall Traps come in. These are designed for larger creatures that break out of or resist Shock Traps. However, Pitfall Traps do not work on certain surfaces. You cannot place them on vines or suspended areas where there is no ground that would create said pit.

The Pitfall Trap is designed for large monsters that are immune to Shock Traps. Some monsters cannot be trapped no matter what.

Source: Shacknews

As for the Tranq Bombs, these will put the monster to sleep provided it is in the trap and has sustained sufficient damage. It’s best to do this when the aforementioned skull appears, however sometimes it works if the monster is limping back to its nest and has the icon that looks like a monster with a teardrop. You will need to cycle through your equipped tools (where your health potions are) to get to the Tranq Bombs and then use the correct button to throw them (X on Xbox, Square on PlayStation). Alternatively, you can use Tranq Ammo and Tranq Blades if you prefer.

Keep in mind that some monsters are also too big to be trapped. These beasts can only be slain, so save your precious resources. When it comes to hunting monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds, it’s always worth trying to trap them, as a captured monster will get you better rewards and more