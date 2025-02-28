New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to craft and use Tranq Bombs - Monster Hunter Wilds

If you plan on capturing monsters, you're going to need to know how to craft and use Tranq Bombs in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

Tranq Bombs are one of the most important tools in a hunter’s arsenal in Monster Hunter Wilds. These items are used to put a monster to sleep, which is vital in capturing your prey. You won’t be buying these from provisions, which means you’ll need to craft Tranq Bombs using the materials you find exploring.

How to make Tranq Bombs

The crafting menu showing the recipe for Tranq Bombs
You need Sleep Herbs and Parashrooms to craft Tranq Bombs.
Source: Shacknews

Tranq Bombs are crafted using Sleep Herbs and Parashrooms. To craft Tranq Ammo, you mix a Tranq Bomb with a Normal Ammo and Tranq Blades need a Tranq Bomb and Throwing Knife. What this means is you’ll need to farm a decent supply of Sleep Herbs and Parashrooms in order to keep on top of supplies.

How to use Tranq Bombs

Arrow points at Tranq Bombs in the Item Pouch
Equip the Tranq Bombs and use them on trapped monsters to put them to sleep.
Source: Shacknews

Tranq Bombs appear on your Item Pouch, which is the menu at the lower-right corner of your screen. You will need to hold Ctrl, Left Bumper, or L1 to open the menu and then use the scroll wheel, X/B, or Square/Circle to cycle through your items until you reach the Tranq Bombs.

Once equipped, you can press the item button (E on PC, X on Xbox, or Square on PlayStation) to throw the Tranq Bomb at your feet. Note that you cannot aim Tranq Bombs but you can aim Tranq Blades and Tranq Ammo.

With a good supply of Tranq Bombs, you should be able to capture monsters whenever you want. Just make sure you know how to trap monsters lest you waste your bombs! Swing by our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more tips to improve your hunting.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola