How to craft and use Tranq Bombs - Monster Hunter Wilds If you plan on capturing monsters, you're going to need to know how to craft and use Tranq Bombs in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Tranq Bombs are one of the most important tools in a hunter’s arsenal in Monster Hunter Wilds. These items are used to put a monster to sleep, which is vital in capturing your prey. You won’t be buying these from provisions, which means you’ll need to craft Tranq Bombs using the materials you find exploring.

How to make Tranq Bombs

You need Sleep Herbs and Parashrooms to craft Tranq Bombs.

Source: Shacknews

Tranq Bombs are crafted using Sleep Herbs and Parashrooms. To craft Tranq Ammo, you mix a Tranq Bomb with a Normal Ammo and Tranq Blades need a Tranq Bomb and Throwing Knife. What this means is you’ll need to farm a decent supply of Sleep Herbs and Parashrooms in order to keep on top of supplies.

How to use Tranq Bombs

Equip the Tranq Bombs and use them on trapped monsters to put them to sleep.

Source: Shacknews

Tranq Bombs appear on your Item Pouch, which is the menu at the lower-right corner of your screen. You will need to hold Ctrl, Left Bumper, or L1 to open the menu and then use the scroll wheel, X/B, or Square/Circle to cycle through your items until you reach the Tranq Bombs.

Once equipped, you can press the item button (E on PC, X on Xbox, or Square on PlayStation) to throw the Tranq Bomb at your feet. Note that you cannot aim Tranq Bombs but you can aim Tranq Blades and Tranq Ammo.

With a good supply of Tranq Bombs, you should be able to capture monsters whenever you want. Just make sure you know how to trap monsters lest you waste your bombs! Swing by our Monster Hunter Wilds page for more tips to improve your hunting.