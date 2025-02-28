New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to hide your helmet - Monster Hunter Wilds

Keep your helmet equipped but hide its appearance so you can see your character's face in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Shacknews
You’ve spent a lot of time making the perfect-looking hunter in Monster Hunter Wilds and now you’re going to spend all game with your face obscured? I don’t think so. Here’s how to hide your helmet so you can see your hunter’s face and maintain all the advantages that come with head protection.

How to hide your helmet

You can hide your helmet via the Appearance Menu in your tent in Monster Hunter Wilds. Visit any campsite (Base Camp or Pop-up Camp) and navigate to the far-right tab that looks like a head. Select the Equipment Appearance option to see all of your armor.

The Appearance Menu in the tent

Source: Shacknews
Showing the Equipment Appearance section in Monster Hunter Wilds

Source: Shacknews

This screen lets you switch individual pieces of armor on and off, including your helmet. Go ahead and switch off the top option to hide your helmet. You can do this for any of the other pieces, including the pendants. The Pigment option will allow you to dye your armor, provided you’ve got the option available.

You can always return to the tent and switch hiding armor on and off whether you want. Remember, this isn’t unequipping your armor, it will still be protecting you and offering its various stat boosts and benefits.

With your helmet hidden, you should now be able to see your character’s face that you likely worked so hard to craft. We’ve got more Monster Hunter Wilds guides over on our topic page, so check it out.

