Shack Together 052 - Monster Hunter Wilds, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, feat. Bill Lavoy

Welcome to episode 52 of Shack Together! We're joined by special guest Bill Lavoy to discuss his take on Monster Hunter Wilds, while Pokemon fans worldwide buzz with excitement over the newly revealed Pokemon Legends: Z-A gameplay and the announcement of Pokemon Champions.

Today's show features Asif's mystery game segment which does feature a Monster Hunter flavor, alongside discussions of fresh previews from Steam Next Fest including Monaco 2 and Splitgate 2. We also dive into reviews of recent releases like Two Point Museum and Omega 6, while covering major industry news including Fable's delay to 2026 and Bloober Team's mysterious new collaboration with Konami.

In Story Time, we explore NVIDIA's impressive Q4 2025 earnings report and growing demand for their Blackwell GPUs, while also discussing devestating industry developments like Warner Bros. Games shutting down Monolith Studios. PlayStation VR2 gets a significant price cut for March 2025, and the Annapurna Interactive Showcase brings exciting new announcements and gameplay reveals. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

