How to turn off the Palico voice - Monster Hunter Wilds Tired of your Palico's voice over and lines? You can turn it off and back to the normal Feylne sounds in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Your Palico is your companion and sidekick throughout all of Monster Hunter Wilds, but their voice over lines can get… a bit much. The good news is you can turn off the Palico voice. This lets you switch back to the regular meows of the Felyne language.

Turn off Palico voice lines

The Palico voice can be turned off in the Audio options in Monster Hunter Wilds. Open the menu and select Options and navigate to the Audio tab (looks like a speaker with musical notes). Scroll down to Felyne Language and select Felyne Language instead of Use Set Voice Type.



Source: Shacknews

Use Set Voice Type will use the voice you selected for your Palico during the character creation process. This includes voice lines in cutscenes and other dialogue. Selecting Felyne Language will make your Palico meow and chirp as they usually do in past Monster Hunter titles.

While we all no doubt love our Palico’s, there’s no denying that the voice lines can get a little grating. By switching the Palico to Felyne Language, you can hopefully avoid some of the frustration that can come with listening to lines over and over again. Read over our Monster Hunter Wilds page for a wealth of other information to help you customize the game to your preferences.