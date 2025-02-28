New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to turn off the Palico voice - Monster Hunter Wilds

Tired of your Palico's voice over and lines? You can turn it off and back to the normal Feylne sounds in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Sam Chandler
Capcom
1

Your Palico is your companion and sidekick throughout all of Monster Hunter Wilds, but their voice over lines can get… a bit much. The good news is you can turn off the Palico voice. This lets you switch back to the regular meows of the Felyne language.

Turn off Palico voice lines

The Palico voice can be turned off in the Audio options in Monster Hunter Wilds. Open the menu and select Options and navigate to the Audio tab (looks like a speaker with musical notes). Scroll down to Felyne Language and select Felyne Language instead of Use Set Voice Type.

The settings screen showing the option to switch to Palico Felyne Language

Source: Shacknews

Use Set Voice Type will use the voice you selected for your Palico during the character creation process. This includes voice lines in cutscenes and other dialogue. Selecting Felyne Language will make your Palico meow and chirp as they usually do in past Monster Hunter titles.

While we all no doubt love our Palico’s, there’s no denying that the voice lines can get a little grating. By switching the Palico to Felyne Language, you can hopefully avoid some of the frustration that can come with listening to lines over and over again. Read over our Monster Hunter Wilds page for a wealth of other information to help you customize the game to your preferences.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

