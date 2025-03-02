Weekend Discussion - March 2, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our weekend! Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

It's Sunday afternoon, which means we watch sudoku being solved.

Have you got a game idea?

Getting into game development as someone with no previous experience seems like a massive task.

I think a Driver remaster would be great

An actually amazing game.

Have you played Dwarf Fortress?

I've never played it, but it seems to be right up my alley.

I love No Country for Old Men

Might be time for another rewatch.

Do you like coffee?

We've got some lovely coffee shops here in Australia, the coffee capital of the world.

Weekend Vibes

What I'm listening to...

Here are some Shacknews articles from this week

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for another beautiful weekend. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Want to help out Shacknews in other ways? Then check out Shackpets on iOS or Android! It's completely free! You know what else is free that you can check out? Bubbletron! Use three random parameters to pitch a company idea and get it valued! See if you can get the daily high score and earn the Moneyhat.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.