Twitch to open monetization features to 'most streamers'

The ability to earn subscriptions and bits was previously locked behind Affiliate status.
Donovan Erskine
Twitch CEO Dan Clancy penned an open letter to the platform’s community to share his team’s plans for the future. In it, he talked about several upcoming changes that’ll hopefully make Twitch a better place for streamers and viewers alike. This includes the decision to open up Twitch’s monetization features, allowing nearly all streamers to earn subscriptions or bits without having to achieve Affiliate status.

In Dan Clancy’s open letter, he announced that nearly all streamers will be able to take advantage of the platform’s monetization features from the very start of their streaming journey.

Previously, the ability to earn subscriptions and bits from viewers was only available to streamers who reached Affiliate status. To become an Affiliate, one had to achieve 50 followers, stream for a total of eight hours across seven different days, and average 3 viewers. However, it’s unclear what the fate of Affiliate status will be following this decision.

The letter also outlines a slew of planned changes such as new clip editing features, Shared Hype Trains for collaborative streams, and improvements to the Twitch mobile app.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

