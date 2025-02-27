ShackStream: Two Point Museum puts our archaeological acumen to the test Join us as we jump into the sandbox of Two Point Museum in a special livestream during the game's early access play period.

Ours and many other Two Point Museum reviews came out earlier this week, singing the praises of Two Point Studios’ latest business game. If you bought the deluxe Explorer’s Edition of the game, you may he playing already as that version gives a few days’ early access to everything that Two Point Museum offers. If you don’t, have no fear! We’re here to sate your curiosity with a special livestream in which we’ll just be starting from a blank slate in Sandbox Mode!

ShackStream: Two Point Museum

Watch as we stream Two Point Museum on the Shacknews Twitch channel this evening around 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

We gave Two Point Museum a sparkling critique in our review of the game, enjoying the new tools of creativity and planning when it comes to building your ideal archaeological attraction.

We appreciate everyone who tunes into ShackStreams like these. There’s a wealth of regular content here, including Pop! Goes the Culture, The Stevetendo Show, Indie-licious, and much more. If you’d like to make sure you don’t miss when we go live, then consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us out and you can even do the subscribing for free if you have an Amazon Prime account. Just link it to your Twitch account via Prime Gaming to get a free Twitch subscription to use as you please.

Will our from-scratch museum be enough to stand the test of time (and customer service)? Find out as we go live with Two Point Museum shortly!