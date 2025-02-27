New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Sonic Rumble delayed to spring 2025

The Sonic the Hedgehog party game was supposed to hit mobile devices this previous winter, but will be pushed back into the months ahead.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
1

Sega has announced a delay of its upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog mobile party game, Sonic Rumble. Announced in summer 2024, the game promised to bring Fall Guys-style antics and challenges to the Sonic universe on mobile devices. It was supposed to launch this most recent winter, but Sega has announced it will push it back to spring 2025 for more fine-tuning.

Sega announced the delay of Sonic Rumble on its Japanese Sonic social media account. Roughly translated, the devs explained that they want more time to make something that everyone can enjoy when it comes out:

Sonic Rumble was scheduled to be released this winter, but the service launch date will now be changed to this spring. By adding new gameplay and elements that have never been seen before, we are creating a game that everyone can enjoy for a long time! Please wait a little longer until the release date.

Announced in May 2024, Sonic Rumble promised to be a surprising and zany foray in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. The game is set to come out first on iOS and Android, where it will feature 32-player lobbies as you play through a variety of challenges trying to come out on top. It had a cadence that reminds of games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, but with a Sonic the Hedgehog flavor to it all.

With the new spring 2025 release window now set, it will take a bit more time for Sonic Rumble to cool. Stay tuned to the Sonic the Hedgehog topic for further news and updates on this and other Sonic media.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola