Sonic Rumble delayed to spring 2025 The Sonic the Hedgehog party game was supposed to hit mobile devices this previous winter, but will be pushed back into the months ahead.

Sega has announced a delay of its upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog mobile party game, Sonic Rumble. Announced in summer 2024, the game promised to bring Fall Guys-style antics and challenges to the Sonic universe on mobile devices. It was supposed to launch this most recent winter, but Sega has announced it will push it back to spring 2025 for more fine-tuning.

Sega announced the delay of Sonic Rumble on its Japanese Sonic social media account. Roughly translated, the devs explained that they want more time to make something that everyone can enjoy when it comes out:

Sonic Rumble was scheduled to be released this winter, but the service launch date will now be changed to this spring. By adding new gameplay and elements that have never been seen before, we are creating a game that everyone can enjoy for a long time! Please wait a little longer until the release date.

Announced in May 2024, Sonic Rumble promised to be a surprising and zany foray in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. The game is set to come out first on iOS and Android, where it will feature 32-player lobbies as you play through a variety of challenges trying to come out on top. It had a cadence that reminds of games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, but with a Sonic the Hedgehog flavor to it all.

With the new spring 2025 release window now set, it will take a bit more time for Sonic Rumble to cool. Stay tuned to the Sonic the Hedgehog topic for further news and updates on this and other Sonic media.