ShackStream: Taking iniBuilds' new Airbus A350 to the skies Jan will be taking the brand new iniBuilds Airbus A350 on a test flight across Japan.

After a fun flight from Japan to Shanhai last week, Jan will be back to the island tonight. He'll be putting the just-released Airbus A350 from iniBuilds through its paces. This is a brand new airplane, available now for both Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 and 2024. We'll be staying in 2020 tonight, though, as reports of some issues in 2024 may cause more trouble than we're looking for.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will step onto the massive flight deck of the Airbus A350-900. Its modern avionics mean that the flows to get this bird into the air are quite a bit different from what he usually deals with. Fear not, however, a pre-test flight was conducated yesterday with relative success. As with any newly released complex airliner, there are bound to be problems, many of which have already been identified online, but Jan is hopeful that he can avoid most of those and have a successful flight from Haneda Airport, Tokyo (RJTT), to Fukuoka (RJFF).

