Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us comes to Beat Saber Kendrick Lamar's iconic diss track has arrived as the latest DLC song for Beat Saber.

It’s been nearly a year since Kendrick Lamar dropped Not Like Us, one of the most consequential rap songs of the past several years. Not only did it mark a massive turning point in his feud against Drake, the track went on to become a worldwide sensation, topping the charts and netting 5 wins at the Grammys. Now, it’s a playable song in Beat Saber via a new DLC release.

Beat Games announced Not Like Us as a “Shock Drop” for the VR rhythm game in a post on X this morning. A trailer was released to give players a glimpse at how the song plays in Beat Saber. Not Like Us costs $1.99 and is available now on Steam.

Latecomers to the now infamous feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake may recall hearing Not Like Us performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl 59 earlier this month. Originally released in May 2024, the song levied serious accusations against Drake and his OVO Sound crew while simultaneously rallying the West Coast to stand together as one.

Not Like Us is the first DLC first Beat Saber since over a dozen Metallica songs were added back in December.