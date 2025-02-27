New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 to add new monsters in early April

The first major update for Monster Hunter Wilds will also add a new hub for players to hang out together.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Capcom
1

Monster Hunter Wilds launches tomorrow, but Capcom is already looking ahead at the game’s first major update. Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is scheduled to arrive in early April and will bring new monsters and a new social hub for players.

Capcom revealed new details about the first Title Update for Monster Hunter Wilds in a series of posts on X this morning. “Prepare your gear, and resolve, hunters,” the developer wrote. Title Update 1 will bring a powerful new monster with a strength level higher than Tempered.

Title update will also introduce a new social area where players can “meet, communicate, have meals together and more…” This new social area will become available once players have completed the main story in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The first Title Update for Monster Hunter Wilds is due out in early April, just over a month after release. If you’re still on the fence about the game, consider reading our review of the latest entry in the series.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola