Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 to add new monsters in early April The first major update for Monster Hunter Wilds will also add a new hub for players to hang out together.

Monster Hunter Wilds launches tomorrow, but Capcom is already looking ahead at the game’s first major update. Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is scheduled to arrive in early April and will bring new monsters and a new social hub for players.

Capcom revealed new details about the first Title Update for Monster Hunter Wilds in a series of posts on X this morning. “Prepare your gear, and resolve, hunters,” the developer wrote. Title Update 1 will bring a powerful new monster with a strength level higher than Tempered.

Title Update 1 – A Place to Gather!



A new place to meet, communicate, have meals together and more with other hunters will be added to #MHWilds in TU1!



This area will be available to hunters who have completed the main story, so get hunting and be ready! pic.twitter.com/AIRplRUqZ1 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) February 27, 2025

Title update will also introduce a new social area where players can “meet, communicate, have meals together and more…” This new social area will become available once players have completed the main story in Monster Hunter Wilds.

The first Title Update for Monster Hunter Wilds is due out in early April, just over a month after release. If you’re still on the fence about the game, consider reading our review of the latest entry in the series.