Suicune, Alolan Raichu and Alcremie coming to Pokemon Unite in 2025

With the Pokemon universe continuing to expand, this week had some fresh news for MOBA spinoff Pokemon Unite as well. The free-to-play game is getting a healthy batch of new playable characters - Suicune, Alolan Raichu, and Alcremie - and they’re all set to arrive in the months ahead, starting with Suicune this March.

The latest news on Pokemon Unite was shared during the February 2025 Pokemon Presents. All three characters will be arriving in what appears to mostly be the spring 2025 season. Suicune will be playable in Pokemon Unite starting on March 1, 2025. After that, Alolan Raichu will come into play on April 1, 2025. Finally, Alcremie is simply “Coming Soon” for now, with dates to be revealed later.

All three characters should be fun additions to Pokemon Unite. Suicune has always been a prominent Pokemon among fans, but Alolan Raichu is also an interesting proposition. Pikachu is in Pokemon Unite, but it doesn’t evolve into Raichu in match. This will be one of the first times an evolution and variant are available separate of their previous forms, save for many of the Eevee evolutions.

With all three characters confirmed, stay tuned for more updates about Pokemon Unite and other games and media from the franchise on the Pokemon topic.