Pokemon Legends: Z-A gameplay reveals new battle system Pokemon Legends: Z-A ushers in the return of Mega Evolutions in late 2025 for Nintendo Switch.

Today’s Pokemon Presents showcase brought the latest look at Pokemon Legends: Z-A. The new trailer showed off gameplay of the upcoming RPG, giving us our first look at this iteration of Lumiose City and the people and Pokemon who call it home. Most notably, Game Freak revealed that Pokemon Legends: Z-A will feature a revised battling system that accounts for move attack range and area of effect.

The newest trailer for Pokemon Legends: Z-A is packed with new details about the upcoming game. First and foremost, it’s been revealed that Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will serve as the game’s starter Pokemon. Charizard, Sylveon, and Pidgeot can be seen as obtainable Pokemon.

One of the most interesting parts of the trailer was the glimpse at what battles will be like in the new Legends game. “Moves can have a longer or shorter reach, or different areas of effect, so choose your timing and positioning carefully to get the upper hand,” the narrator said. In the trailer, we can see a player commanding their Pokemon to dodge attacks before they can land. We also see the return of Mega Evolutions, a feature first introduced in 2013’s Pokemon X and Pokemon y.

As for the story, Pokemon Legends: Z-A takes place entirely in Lumiose City, as the city is undergoing a “high-tech urban redevelopment plan.” Featured NPCs include AZ, who runs the hotel in which players stay.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A has been given a release window of “late 2025” for the Nintendo Switch. Today’s Pokemon Presents also brought the reveal of Pokemon Champions, a game focused on battles in the vein of Pokemon Stadium.