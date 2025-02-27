Pokemon Champions announced for Nintendo Switch & mobile devices A new game from Game Freak and The Pokemon Works will focus on battles and sync up with your collection in Pokemon Home.

The Pokemon Company has announced a new battle-focused Pokemon game coming to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles and mobile devices. Pokemon Champions will allow players to bring a collection of their favorite critters together to battle with other players around the world. It will even sync with Pokemon Home so you can bring your star squad to the game to do battle.

Pokemon Champions was announced during the February 2025 Pokemon Presents today. It looks to be an experience much like the classic Pokemon Stadium. Players will focus on assembling a squad from many of the favorites in the Pokemon universe, or bringing their own via syncing with Pokemon Home. Then they can battle it out against other players around the world on Switch or mobile devices.

No release date was given at this time, but Pokemon Champions looks like an exciting return of the Pokemon Stadium style of games. With players able to bring their squads to the game, it should be the kind of thing we might see at the Pokemon World Championships once it’s in full swing. It’s also worth noting that The Pokemon Company specified that it’s coming to “the Nintendo Switch family of systems,” so it’s likely going to be on the Switch 2, although it seems it will play on the original Switch as well.

No release date was given at this time for Pokemon Champions, so stay tuned for further updates on the game as they drop on the Pokemon topic right here at Shacknews.