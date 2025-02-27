Watch the Pokemon Presents February 2025 livestream here News on Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Pokemon TCG Pocket, and news on further games and media are expected to be shown in the latest Pokemon Day celebration.

Every year on February 27, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company celebrate Pokemon Day, commemorating when Pokemon Red and Green first launched in Japan. This year is no different, and we’re getting a Pokemon Presents to go with it. It’s right around the corner today, so you won’t want to miss when it goes live. Thankfully we have the details on when and how to watch it right here.

Where to watch the Pokemon Presents February 2025 livestream

The latest Pokemon Presents livestream will take place today, February 27, 2025, at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET. You can check it out on The Pokemon YouTube channel and Twitch channel watch it just below:

Every year, the Pokemon Day livestream is a great reveal of all things coming in the popular series. This time around, we expect to hear news about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, which was first revealed at the Pokemon Presents in February 2024. We suspect we will also get some news on things like Pokemon TCG Pocket, which has been hugely popular and amassed over 60 million players back in December 2024. Apps like Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sleep, and more are also likely to make appearances.

Whatever shows up, you’ll be able to catch it all here at Shacknews. Stay tuned to the Pokemon topic for further coverage and updates.