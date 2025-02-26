Evening Reading - February 26, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Monster Hunter Wilds content roadmap and DLC release schedule
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Switch feels like poor man's Animal Crossing
- PGA Tour 2K25 review: Above par
- Disney Dreamlight Valley opens the Tales of Agrabah for first 2025 update
- Tetris Forever's Super Tetris Time Warp Update adds two new games
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations
- NVIDIA (NVDA) Gaming Revenue grew 9% to $11.4 billion in FY2025
- NVIDIA (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang: Demand for Blackwell is extraordinary
Happy retirement Diana Taurasi
Thank you, Dee, for everything you did for The Valley and the game of basketball 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZSBT407g0O
Happy retirement Diana Taurasi
One of the GOATs.
T-Pain drops a new diss on Dill
T-Pain drops a new diss on Dill

One of the better Fortnite marketing stunts in recent memory.
One of the better Fortnite marketing stunts in recent memory.
Speaking of Fortnite
BANG.— Fortnite (@Fortnite) February 26, 2025
Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine outfits are landing in the Shop tonight 💥 pic.twitter.com/KSluskycqh
I'm not even a Bebop fan and I kind of want that Faye skin.
Happy anniversary to Stardew Valley
Happy anniversary to Stardew Valley

A top 5 favorite game of all time for me. A masterpiece!
A top 5 favorite game of all time for me. A masterpiece!
Hulkenberg cover model
Hulkenberg cover model

Casual reminder that Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the best RPGs of the generation.
Process below pic.twitter.com/9Ha08VxDII
Casual reminder that Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the best RPGs of the generation.
First look at Poker Face Season 2
First look at Rian Johnson’s ‘POKER FACE’ Season 2— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 25, 2025
Starring Natasha Lyonne, John Mulaney, Cynthia Erivo, David Krumholtz, Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux, Awkwafina, Melanie Lynskey, John Cho and Giancarlo Esposito.
Releasing this Spring on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/g339sBC7ef
One of the most underrated shows of the past few years. I'm pumped for this!
Pokemon 29th anniversary artwork
Pokemon 29th anniversary artwork

Gorgeous art, and I'm pretty excited for tomorrow's Pokemon Presents.
Gorgeous art, and I'm pretty excited for tomorrow's Pokemon Presents.
