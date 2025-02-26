New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - February 26, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy retirement Diana Taurasi

One of the GOATs.

T-Pain drops a new diss on Dill

One of the better Fortnite marketing stunts in recent memory.

Speaking of Fortnite

I'm not even a Bebop fan and I kind of want that Faye skin.

Happy anniversary to Stardew Valley

A top 5 favorite game of all time for me. A masterpiece!

Hulkenberg cover model

Casual reminder that Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the best RPGs of the generation.

First look at Poker Face Season 2

One of the most underrated shows of the past few years. I'm pumped for this!

Pokemon 29th anniversary artwork

Gorgeous art, and I'm pretty excited for tomorrow's Pokemon Presents.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave.
We should put a Pope prompt on Bubbletron.
Source: Focus Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

