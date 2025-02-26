Evening Reading - February 26, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Greatest of All-Time.



Thank you, Dee, for everything you did for The Valley and the game of basketball 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZSBT407g0O — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 25, 2025

Happy retirement Diana Taurasi

One of the GOATs.

T-Pain drops a new diss on Dill

One of the better Fortnite marketing stunts in recent memory.

Speaking of Fortnite

BANG.



Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine outfits are landing in the Shop tonight 💥 pic.twitter.com/KSluskycqh — Fortnite (@Fortnite) February 26, 2025

I'm not even a Bebop fan and I kind of want that Faye skin.

Happy anniversary to Stardew Valley

STARDEW VALLEY was released 9 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/vtkswElESa — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) February 26, 2025

A top 5 favorite game of all time for me. A masterpiece!

Hulkenberg cover model

The Disgraced Knight - Hulkenberg

Process below pic.twitter.com/9Ha08VxDII — SMOOGIE | 主人公 (@SmoogieArts) February 24, 2025

Casual reminder that Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the best RPGs of the generation.

First look at Poker Face Season 2

First look at Rian Johnson’s ‘POKER FACE’ Season 2



Starring Natasha Lyonne, John Mulaney, Cynthia Erivo, David Krumholtz, Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux, Awkwafina, Melanie Lynskey, John Cho and Giancarlo Esposito.



Releasing this Spring on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/g339sBC7ef — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 25, 2025

One of the most underrated shows of the past few years. I'm pumped for this!

Pokemon 29th anniversary artwork

Gorgeous art, and I'm pretty excited for tomorrow's Pokemon Presents.

