NVIDIA (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang: Demand for Blackwell is extraordinary

The Blackwell chip is used to power generative AI models.
Donovan Erskine
During NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Q4 2025 earnings call, the company spoke to its suite of product and service offerings. This included Blackwell, a chip that serves as the architecture for AI models. While discussing it, CEO Jensen Huang said the demand for Blackwell is “extraordinary.”

It was at the tail-end of NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings call that CEO Jensen Huang spoke about the company’s popular Blackwell chip. “The demand for Blackwell is extraordinary,” Huang said. He went on to say “new software technologies let Blackwell process reasoning AI models 25x faster than Hopper.”

Huang also spoke about the recent launch of DeepSeek AI and how it’s shaken up the way companies view artificial Intelligence. He called it an “excellent innovation” that has ignited enthusiasm around the globe.

NVIDIA provided more financial insight in its Q4 2025 earnings report. Stick with Shacknews for the biggest news at the intersection of tech and finance.

