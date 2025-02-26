New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

NVIDIA (NVDA) Gaming Revenue grew 9% to $11.4 billion in FY2025

NVIDIA will look to grow its gaming revenue figure further with the release of the new RTX Blackwell 50 Series GPUs.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
NVIDIA
1

NVIDIA (NVDA) issued its quarterly earnings report for Q4 2025 on Wednesday. The tech giant has been making record profits through its advancing hardware and its leap into the AI sector. However, it's always worth seeing how the company's gaming efforts are faring. While NVIDIA continues to set record profits across several areas, its gaming revenue has risen 9% year-over-year, even as quarterly revenue in that area has fallen from the previous quarter.

"Fourth-quarter Gaming revenue was $2.5 billion, down 22% from the previous quarter and down 11% from a year ago," reads the NVIDIA Q4 2025 earnings report. "Full-year revenue rose 9% to $11.4 billion."

According to the CFO Commentary, the quarterly decline in gaming revenue is mainly due to limited supply for the Blackwell and Ada GPUs. The money that NVIDIA's gaming side did produce was driven by sales of the GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. The company has since moved ahead with the newer RTX Blackwell 50 Series.


Source: Yahoo! Finance

NVIDIA (NVDA) closed the Wednesday, February 26 trading day at $131.28/share, according to Yahoo! Finance. The stock is reacting in both directions in after-hours trading.

We'll have more to say about NVIDIA's Q4 2025 financial quarter over the course of the day. Be sure to follow the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2025 earnings call and follow Shacknews for more information on NVIDIA's recent earnings.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola