NVIDIA (NVDA) Gaming Revenue grew 9% to $11.4 billion in FY2025 NVIDIA will look to grow its gaming revenue figure further with the release of the new RTX Blackwell 50 Series GPUs.

NVIDIA (NVDA) issued its quarterly earnings report for Q4 2025 on Wednesday. The tech giant has been making record profits through its advancing hardware and its leap into the AI sector. However, it's always worth seeing how the company's gaming efforts are faring. While NVIDIA continues to set record profits across several areas, its gaming revenue has risen 9% year-over-year, even as quarterly revenue in that area has fallen from the previous quarter.

"Fourth-quarter Gaming revenue was $2.5 billion, down 22% from the previous quarter and down 11% from a year ago," reads the NVIDIA Q4 2025 earnings report. "Full-year revenue rose 9% to $11.4 billion."

According to the CFO Commentary, the quarterly decline in gaming revenue is mainly due to limited supply for the Blackwell and Ada GPUs. The money that NVIDIA's gaming side did produce was driven by sales of the GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. The company has since moved ahead with the newer RTX Blackwell 50 Series.

NVIDIA (NVDA) closed the Wednesday, February 26 trading day at $131.28/share, according to Yahoo! Finance. The stock is reacting in both directions in after-hours trading.

