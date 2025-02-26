NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations NVIDIA also provided its expectation for the upcoming fiscal year in its latest earnings report.

NVIDIA (NVDA) has published its earnings report for the latest quarter, providing investors and spectators all the details about the last few months of its business. In the report, we see that NVIDIA beat on earnings and revenue expectations.

NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings report was published shortly after the close of markets today. The tech company brought in $39.3 billion in revenue, which beats the expectation of $38.04 billion. NVIDIA tallied $0.89/share, beating the $0.84/share expectation.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

As for next quarter, NVIDIA is expecting Q1 revenue to be in the neighborhood of $43 billion. This would represent a year-over-year growth of 65 percent for the company.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock moved back and forth in after hours trading. It was as high as $132.41 and as low as $128.81. The report also showed a 73 percent gross margin in Q4.