NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2025 earnings results beat revenue and EPS expectations

NVIDIA also provided its expectation for the upcoming fiscal year in its latest earnings report.
Donovan Erskine
NVIDIA (NVDA) has published its earnings report for the latest quarter, providing investors and spectators all the details about the last few months of its business. In the report, we see that NVIDIA beat on earnings and revenue expectations.

NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings report was published shortly after the close of markets today. The tech company brought in $39.3 billion in revenue, which beats the expectation of $38.04 billion. NVIDIA tallied $0.89/share, beating the $0.84/share expectation.

NVIDIA's stock chart on February 26, 2025.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

As for next quarter, NVIDIA is expecting Q1 revenue to be in the neighborhood of $43 billion. This would represent a year-over-year growth of 65 percent for the company.

NVIDIA (NVDA) stock moved back and forth in after hours trading. It was as high as $132.41 and as low as $128.81. The report also showed a 73 percent gross margin in Q4.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

