NVIDIA (NVDA) reports 73% gross margin in Q4 2025 That number is down slightly year-over-year, but still a good one for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NVDA) chimed in with its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday. Among the numbers put out, the tech company touted a gross margin figure of 73 percent. That's down from the 76 percent reported in 2024, but is still a high figure.

"GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins for the fourth quarter decreased from a year ago and sequentially, primarily due to a transition to more complex and higher cost systems within Data Center," reads the NVIDIA CFO Commentary.

NVIDIA's 73 percent gross margin figure was shared alongside several record profit numbers. This includes a quarterly revenue figure of $39.3 billion, a Data Center revenue number of $35.6 billion, and a full-year revenue of $130.5 billion. That last number is particularly eye-opening, as it's up 114 percent year-over-year. With that said, the Q1 2026 outlook indicates that GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 70.6% and 71.0%, respectively.

NVIDIA (NVDA) closed the Wednesday, February 26 trading day at $131.28/share, according to Yahoo! Finance. The stock is reacting in after-hours trading.

