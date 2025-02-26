Tetris Forever's Super Tetris Time Warp Update adds two new games Two new MS-DOS versions of Tetris and new single-player enhancements headline this latest update from Digital Eclipse.

Digital Eclipse wrapped up 2024 with the release of its acclaimed Tetris collection. Tetris Forever brought together over a dozen classic incarnations of the all-time classic puzzle game. Two more are about to be added with the new Super Tetris Time Warp Update along with some requested single-player tweaks.

Tetris Forever's latest update will add Super Tetris and Tetris (AcademySoft) v. 3.12, both of which were released on MS-DOS. The former twists the formula a bit by starting players out with half a field of garbage. Players can clear out the garbage and find some power-ups along the way. The latter is final incarnation of Tetris created in the Soviet Union's Academy of Sciences and features invisible square pieces. Both of these games will fit well within the Tetris Forever documentary layout, which readers can learn more about by checking out our review.

The new Tetris Forever update will also see some updates to the flagship Tetris Time Warp game. The single-player cap has been changed from Level 15 to Level 30, a new Shield powerup has been added to multiplayer, a 1989 Mode has been added to craft the feel of the old-school Game Boy classic, and a slew of new options have been made available.

The new Tetris Forever update is now available. More details can be found on the game's Steam page.