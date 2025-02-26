Disney Dreamlight Valley opens the Tales of Agrabah for first 2025 update Aladdin and Jasmine are about to join an increasingly crowded Valley.

Imagine a land, it's a faraway place, where the caravan camels roam; where you wander among every culture and tongue; it's chaotic, but, hey, it's home. Disney Dreamlight Valley players have explored several corners of the animated universe over the past few years and it's now time to visit the settings of a beloved classic. Tales of Agrabah introduces Aladdin and Jasmine and brings them into the Valley for the first time, but that's not all that's coming to 2025's first major update.

A strange artifact is creating strong winds devastating Agrabah. Players must investigate alongside Aladdin and Princess Jasmine and work to save the desert kingdom. After making sure Agrabah stays in one piece, Aladdin and Jasmine will take up residence in the Valley with their own friendship quests and rewards. Of course, what else is Agrabah known for? It's known for treasure beyond what any person can imagine and anybody who's spent more than five minutes in the Valley knows that this will prove enticing to one Scrooge McDuck, who will offer players an incentive to investigate this a little further. Lastly, the Agrabah questlines will end with players unlocking Aladdin's Magic Carpet as a companion.

In addition to all things Aladdin, players can expect to see some new features for Disney Dreamlight Valley. This includes a new Slow Cooker, provided by Tiana, which will allow chefs to queue up multiple meals at a time. Cooking gets even easier with the addition of a new search bar. Plus, new Floating Islands are being added for folks who want to further expand their cozy empire. More details can be found on the Disney Dreamlight Valley website, as well as the game's latest patch notes.

There's much more coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley, as indicated by the 2025 roadmap. For now, however, come on down, stop on by, hop a carpet and fly, to another Arabian night.