Listen to the NVIDIA (NVDA) Q4 2025 earnings call here

This afternoon, NVIDIA (NVDA) will share its earnings report for the final quarter of its 2025 fiscal year. Afterwards, the tech behemoth will hold an earnings call to discuss those results. If you’d like to hear the discussion, you can listen to NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings call here.

NVIDIA’s Q4 2025 earnings call will take place today, February 26, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. We’ll be streaming it on the Shacknews Twitch channel. NVIDIA also hosts the call on the company’s investor relations site as a webcast.

