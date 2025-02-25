ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 547 More Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of my favorite video games as well as in my top five for Legend of Zelda games. Being a huge Nintendo fan, at some point I should come up with top five lists for series like The Legend of Zelda but that’s for another day.

During the last Ocarina of Time episode, we made our way through Dodongo’s Cavern and defeated King Dodongo. After clearing the cavern, we made our way out and stopped at Lon Lon Ranch to learn Epona’s Song. We can’t do too much at the ranch without a boomerang so we set a course to Zora’s Domain. It wouldn’t be a trip to Zora’s Domain without stopping by Lord Jabu Jabu, would it? Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time playthrough.

Say hello to King Zora!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. We made our way through the Fire Sanctuary and met up with Zelda. She has a lot of pressure put upon her and plays a much larger role in this story than we first thought. The action is heating up and you won't want to miss it.

It's a busy time in video games with Steam Next Fest going on. I have played a few games being shown off during the event and if I don't have stream connection issues, I'll talk about some of them. Also, it's almost Pokemon Day and it's fun to think about what the Pokemon Company will share this week. I would love to see the first three generations added to the Nintendo Switch Online service as well as more info on Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on The Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.