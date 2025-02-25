Evening Reading - February 25, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the day February 25, 25. It’s been a busy month, but now some of our best content so far is out the door! We hope you enjoyed our coverage of Monster Hunter Wilds, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Avowed, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and much more… With much more also still on the way! But we’re happy with it and we hope you are, too. As we bring another day of posting to a close, here’s a fresh Evening Reading for your enjoyment.

Skating on thin ice

Kind of feels like a good metaphor for a few too many things these days, but I’m glad the little bird made it.

Just keep your eyes on the grind

Fun fact: The artist made a similar comic back in 2022. Apt, but a little too common of an occurrence if you ask me.

Jeff The Land Shark is getting his own gig

Everyone’s favorite walking fish boy is sharpening his teeth for the launch of his first-ever solo #MarvelComics series 'Jeff The Land Shark,' by Kelly Thompson and @tokitokororo, hitting stands this June.



Scroll to learn more 🧵 🦈



🎨: @Gurihiru pic.twitter.com/P7WZYpGAXC — Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) February 20, 2025

Maybe he can take a break from spitting me off the map in Marvel Rivals.

Careful who you stretch around

Limbering up is very important. So is avoiding unwanted Burn Knuckles.

Silly little guy

Really cool bird I just found pic.twitter.com/7prRe4HlE0 — shadoo🪲🇵🇸(silly creature enjoyer) (@ShadooCreature) February 25, 2025

They’re just trying to rest on that big soft tree branch. What’s with all these pokes???

Less than 2 months till the big tournament

Marco is ready for City of the Wolves to release. Are you?

Pouring one out for the greats

Monolith did too much incredible stuff to go out this way, but here we are. Another victim of bad WB leadership.

Thank you for stopping by for this February 25 Evening Reading!

Just because your cat will hate being dressed in the latest threads from CM Punk or Roman Reigns doesn't mean they shouldn't have the option.

Source: Bubbletron

