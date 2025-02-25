Evening Reading - February 25, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the day February 25, 25. It’s been a busy month, but now some of our best content so far is out the door! We hope you enjoyed our coverage of Monster Hunter Wilds, Xenoblade Chronicles X, Avowed, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, and much more… With much more also still on the way! But we’re happy with it and we hope you are, too. As we bring another day of posting to a close, here’s a fresh Evening Reading for your enjoyment.
In case you missed it at Shacknews…
- Bloober Team is working on another Konami game
- Fable delayed to 2026
- QuakeCon 2025 sets dates for August
- StreamElements partners with Twitch to integrate sponsorship program
- WB Games reportedly cancels Wonder Woman, shutters Monolith Productions & Player First Games
- Civilization 7 on Switch is a mostly stable, time-eating black hole (respectfully)
- Two Point Museum review: The silly side of archaeological administration
- Monster Hunter Wilds review: Smashing and slashing
And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!
Skating on thin ice
Penguin makes it onto land as ice breaks 🐧— Nature's masterpiece 🍀 (@nature-universe.bsky.social) February 25, 2025 at 6:10 AM
Kind of feels like a good metaphor for a few too many things these days, but I’m glad the little bird made it.
Just keep your eyes on the grind
just making my silly little drawings : )— melissa capriglione @ ECCC L06 (@mcapriglioneart.bsky.social) February 25, 2025 at 8:37 AM
Fun fact: The artist made a similar comic back in 2022. Apt, but a little too common of an occurrence if you ask me.
Jeff The Land Shark is getting his own gig
Everyone’s favorite walking fish boy is sharpening his teeth for the launch of his first-ever solo #MarvelComics series 'Jeff The Land Shark,' by Kelly Thompson and @tokitokororo, hitting stands this June.— Marvel Comics (@MarvelComicsHQ) February 20, 2025
Scroll to learn more 🧵 🦈
🎨: @Gurihiru pic.twitter.com/P7WZYpGAXC
Maybe he can take a break from spitting me off the map in Marvel Rivals.
Careful who you stretch around
February 25, 2025
Limbering up is very important. So is avoiding unwanted Burn Knuckles.
Silly little guy
Really cool bird I just found pic.twitter.com/7prRe4HlE0— shadoo🪲🇵🇸(silly creature enjoyer) (@ShadooCreature) February 25, 2025
They’re just trying to rest on that big soft tree branch. What’s with all these pokes???
Less than 2 months till the big tournament
Marco Rodrigues - Garou: Mark of the Wolves#MarcoRodrigues #GMOTW #AOF #FatalFury #SNK pic.twitter.com/3kIii4tgM7— Stroheim🇦🇹🇩🇪 (@viuvasdokof) February 24, 2025
Marco is ready for City of the Wolves to release. Are you?
Pouring one out for the greats
Old as hell PC gamers pouring several ones out today— Chris Person (@papapishu.bsky.social) February 25, 2025 at 1:38 PM
Monolith did too much incredible stuff to go out this way, but here we are. Another victim of bad WB leadership.
Thank you for stopping by for this February 25 Evening Reading!
It’s been a wild month of games and more are on the way, so stay tuned for more coverage right here at Shacknews!
