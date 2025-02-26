Monster Hunter Wilds content roadmap and DLC release schedule For Monster Hunter Wilds, launch day is just the beginning of the journey, and there will be lots of fresh content to enjoy.

Don't worry, monster hunters. With Monster Hunter Wilds, the game's launch is the tip of the iceberg, and you can expect some solid support in the form of DLC and additional title updates over the coming months. If you are wondering what is happening and when you can read on to find any confirmed details Capcom has made available.

Source: Capcom

The DLC packs listed below are all paid, while the Title Updates are all free content, so keep that in mind. Anyone who has purchased the premium deluxe edition will already have paid for the two cosmetic DLCs in the price, so you can simply sit back and look forward to your cool new stuff. As for everyone else, we can buy them separately at the time.

Deluxe DLC Pack - February 28, 2025

- February 28, 2025 Title Update 1 - Spring 2025

- Spring 2025 Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 - Spring 2025

- Spring 2025 Title Update 2 - Summer 2025

- Summer 2025 Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 - Summer 2025

Capcom playing their cards close to their chests on the title updates, but we do know that the Spring update will add Mizutsune as the main monster, and the summer update will also include a new beastie for us to contend with, although we don't know what it will be just yet.

We will be adding future content plans and confirmed release dates to this as Capcom makes them available.

