WB Games reportedly cancels Wonder Woman, shutters Monolith Productions & Player First Games The publisher recently announced that MultiVersus would be shutting down permanently in May.

A major shake-up is coming to Warner Bros. Games as the publisher is reportedly planning to shutter both Monolith Productions (Shadow of War) and Player First Games (MultiVersus). As a result, the Wonder Woman game that was in development at Monolith Productions has also been canceled.

The news of studio closures at WB Games comes via a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. The report was quickly confirmed by a statement from Warner Bros. Games to Kotaku.

We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises -– Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones. After careful consideration, we are closing three of our development studios – Monolith Productions, Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games San Diego. This is a strategic change in direction and not a reflection of these teams or the talent that consists within them.



Source: WB Games

WB also confirmed the cancellation of Wonder Woman, saying that the game “will not move forward.”

This comes less than a month after it was announced that MultiVersus would be shutting down in May. Warner Bros. Discovery acquired the developer of the platform fighter last year. This month, it was reported that Monolith’s Wonder Woman game had restarted development and switched directors.