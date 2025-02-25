New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

WB Games reportedly cancels Wonder Woman, shutters Monolith Productions & Player First Games

The publisher recently announced that MultiVersus would be shutting down permanently in May.
WB Games
A major shake-up is coming to Warner Bros. Games as the publisher is reportedly planning to shutter both Monolith Productions (Shadow of War) and Player First Games (MultiVersus). As a result, the Wonder Woman game that was in development at Monolith Productions has also been canceled.

The news of studio closures at WB Games comes via a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier. The report was quickly confirmed by a statement from Warner Bros. Games to Kotaku.

Official key art for MultiVersus.

Source: WB Games

WB also confirmed the cancellation of Wonder Woman, saying that the game “will not move forward.”

This comes less than a month after it was announced that MultiVersus would be shutting down in May. Warner Bros. Discovery acquired the developer of the platform fighter last year. This month, it was reported that Monolith’s Wonder Woman game had restarted development and switched directors.

