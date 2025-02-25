QuakeCon 2025 sets dates for August Tickets for QuakeCon 2025 and the BYOC go live in April.

Bethesda has confirmed that QuakeCon will return to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas this year. QuakeCon 2025 is going down in early August and will see the return of the iconic BYOC LAN party as well as tournaments and other festivities.

QuakeCon 2025 will take place from August 7-10, 2025. It’ll once again be hosted at its home at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. Bethesda has outlined the ticket packages for QuakeCon 2025 and when they go on sale.



Source: Bethesda Softworks

While QuakeCon has grown to encompass the full roster of Bethesda IP, Quake has remained a staple with various tournaments and LAN parties happening during the convention.

There’s also the chance that QuakeCon could bring news regarding upcoming projects from Bethesda or id Software. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on QuakeCon 2025 as we get closer to the event.