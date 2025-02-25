New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

QuakeCon 2025 sets dates for August

Tickets for QuakeCon 2025 and the BYOC go live in April.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Bethesda has confirmed that QuakeCon will return to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas this year. QuakeCon 2025 is going down in early August and will see the return of the iconic BYOC LAN party as well as tournaments and other festivities.

QuakeCon 2025 will take place from August 7-10, 2025. It’ll once again be hosted at its home at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine, Texas. Bethesda has outlined the ticket packages for QuakeCon 2025 and when they go on sale.

A graphic depicting QuakeCon 2025's 4 ticket types (Elite BYOC, Group BYOC, Standard BYOC, and Fan Ticket), their prices, and their perks.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

While QuakeCon has grown to encompass the full roster of Bethesda IP, Quake has remained a staple with various tournaments and LAN parties happening during the convention.

There’s also the chance that QuakeCon could bring news regarding upcoming projects from Bethesda or id Software. Stick with Shacknews for more updates on QuakeCon 2025 as we get closer to the event.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

