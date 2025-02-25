Fable delayed to 2026 Playground Games' Fable reboot was previously slated for 2025.

Xbox Game Studios had previously announced a 2025 release window for Fable, but the upcoming RPG needs more time in the oven. Fable has officially been delayed to 2026.

Craig Duncan, head of Xbox Game Studios, confirmed the Fable delay in the latest episode of the Official Xbox Podcast. “We are actually going to give Fable more time and it's going to ship in 2026 now,” Duncan said when asked about the state of the new Fable game. “While I know that's not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is that it's definitely worth the wait.”

Fable is being developed by Playground Games, the studio behind the Forza Horizon series. The game was announced back in 2020 as Microsoft was gearing up to launch the Xbox Series X console. Last year, the publisher said that the game would arrive in 2025.

With Fable being delayed to 2026, a major title has been crossed off the 2025 video game release date calendar.