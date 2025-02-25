Bloober Team is working on another Konami game
Following the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team and Konami are collaborating again.
Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 received a positive response from fans and went on to be one of the most lauded horror games of 2024. The game also netted solid sales numbers, and publisher Konami was satisfied enough with the project that it’s going to let Bloober Team take another crack at one of its franchises.
Konami and Bloober team shared a press release to confirm that they’ve signed a deal to work together on a new project. Bloober Team will develop a game based on an existing Konami IP, but it’s unclear if it’ll be another Silent Hill game or something different.
Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno provided a statement in the press release.
Konami recently reported that Silent Hill 2 Remake had sold over 2 million units. With Bloober Team hard at work on its next game for Konami, stick with Shacknews for timely updates.
