New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Bloober Team is working on another Konami game

Following the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, Bloober Team and Konami are collaborating again.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 received a positive response from fans and went on to be one of the most lauded horror games of 2024. The game also netted solid sales numbers, and publisher Konami was satisfied enough with the project that it’s going to let Bloober Team take another crack at one of its franchises.

Konami and Bloober team shared a press release to confirm that they’ve signed a deal to work together on a new project. Bloober Team will develop a game based on an existing Konami IP, but it’s unclear if it’ll be another Silent Hill game or something different.

Over-the-shoulder shot of James walking down a foggy street.

Source: Konami

Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno provided a statement in the press release.

Konami recently reported that Silent Hill 2 Remake had sold over 2 million units. With Bloober Team hard at work on its next game for Konami, stick with Shacknews for timely updates.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola