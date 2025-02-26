What is the exact release time of Monster Hunter Wilds? If you already have your giant sword, feline pal, and cool outfit ready to go, this is when you can dive into Monster Hunter Wilds.

While we are not quite at the release of Monster Hunter Wilds yet, we are close enough to the excitement for Capcon's next installment in the long-running series to be palpable. If you are eager to give in as quickly as possible and are curious about the exact release time of the game in your region, then read on.

What is the exact release time of Monster Hunter Wilds?

Source: Capcom

Because life is never simple, release time can vary depending on your platform and your region. The table below will detail the release times for various timezones around the globe, whether you play on consoles or PC.

Timezone Release Time PST 9 pm February 27 for both consoles and PC EST 12 am February 28 for both consoles and PC CST 12 am Feb 28 on consoles, 11 pm Feb 28 on PC BRT 12 am Feb 28 on consoles, 2 am Feb 28 on PC GMT 12 am Feb 28 on consoles, 5 am Feb 28 on PC CET 12 am Feb 28 on consoles, 6 am Feb 28 on PC EET 12 am Feb 28 on consoles, 7 am Feb 28 on PC GST 12 am Feb 28 on consoles, 9 am Feb 28 on PC SGT 12 am Feb 28 on consoles, 1 pm Feb 28 on PC KST 12 am Feb 28 on consoles, 2 pm Feb 28 on PC JST 12 am Feb 28 on consoles, 2 pm Feb 28 on PC

If you want to be ready to jump in as soon as possible, make sure you preload the game so that there will be no waiting around on launch; you can just dive right in as soon as your platform's store authenticates the game files.

