StreamElements partners with Twitch to integrate sponsorship program Creators will now be able to more easily discover and access sponsorships that align with their monetization interests through Twitch's streamer dashboard.

Twitch and StreamElements have teamed up on a new initiative to make sponsorships more easily discoverable and accessible to content creators. This week, the two announced that StreamElements’ sponsorship program will be integrated directly into Twitch’s streamer dashboard, allowing users to better understand and pursue monetization options as they grow their brands.

Twitch and StreamElements announced the details of the new sponsorship program integration in a press release this week. The primary benefit of the integration “allows Twitch streamers to access paid StreamElements sponsorship opportunities on Twitch easily,” since StreamElements’ sponsorship program was previously only accessible through StreamElements program dashboards. It offers a guaranteed payout to creators who properly accept terms and complete their campaigns when selecting a sponsorship, as well as performance-based incentives based on participation from viewer communities.

Through the new integration, livestreamers on Twitch can now visit the Sponsorship tab in their new Twitch dashboard, which shows a listing of StreamElements-supported sponsorship campaigns. The payouts receivable are listed, as well as the terms and conditions for successfully completing each sponsorship campaign. Users will then be directed to StreamElements to review and accept selected sponsorships. StreamElements will also handle the payouts separate from monthly Twitch payouts.

It sounds like good news and solid opportunities for streamers aligned with StreamElements. As we continue to watch for the latest in Twitch and livestreaming news stay tuned to the StreamElements topic for further updates and monthly Twitch State of the Stream updates.