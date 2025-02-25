ShackStream: Destiny 2 Osmium Heir emblem giveaway livestream Want an Osmium Heir emblem in Destiny 2? Drop by our livestream and say hello!

We’re getting back into a bit of Destiny 2 here at Shacknews with another emblem giveaway livestream! The team at Bungie has offered us some Osmium Heir emblem codes to hand out to our loyal viewers, so drop by and say hi to earn one.

The Destiny 2 Osmium Heir emblem giveaway livestream will begin at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 24, 2025 on the Shacknews Twitch channel. This livestream will go for a couple of hours, likely two, during which time we’ll be handing out some Osmium Heir emblems on a first come, first served basis. In order to get an emblem, you will need to be a part of our Shacknews Official Community Discord server!



Source: Bungie

Now what does the Osmium Heir emblem look like? Great question. As you can see in the embedded image, it features imagery of Oryx, Savathun, and Xivu Arath, the three siblings and leaders of the Hive army. The smaller icon is of three polygon shapes, arrayed in a diamond formation that mimics the hive eye layout. The emblem utilizes dark greys and pale blue tones.

We’ve got a bit to catch up on in this Destiny 2 stream, so I’ll likely be playing through the Heresy campaign, tinkering with gear, and otherwise familiarizing myself with the game again. Who knows, if I’m feeling particularly spry, I might load into the dungeon.

Be sure to stop by the livestream and say hello. If you’d like an Osmium Heir emblem let us know in chat and then join our Discord channel so we can send you the code.