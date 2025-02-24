New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Tekken 8 Season 2 will begin with Anna Williams at the end of March

Anna Williams will lead off Tekken 8's next round of DLC challengers.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Bandai Namco
1

Tekken 8 has wrapped up its first year, but the fight is never truly over. Bandai Namco wants people to get ready for the next battle with the start of Season 2. The first fighter of the new season pass was unveiled on Monday night, as Anna Williams returns to the roster.

Anna jumps into battle with her array of combos, but she also brings a big honkin' bazooka to the fight. She can finish off some combos with a big bazooka blast, but she can also cap off some of her combos with a melee weapon strike. Anna's weapon gives her some unexpected depth and makes her Tekken 8 outing noticeably different than her previous ones.

Anna's arrival will herald the arrival of Tekken 8's second season. Season 2 is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 1 and will feature a large-scale balance adjustment across the board. This not only includes specific character tweaks, but it will also feature an expansion of the game's Heat System to allow for greater expression. This includes new options like the ability to perform Heat Smash and Heat Burst out of certain characters' stances.

There's much more to say about Season 2 of the Shacknews Best Fighting Game of 2024, so keep it on this website in the weeks ahead. We'll break it all down as it arrives in just a few weeks. As for Anna Williams, she'll be available for early access on Monday, March 31 before going live for all players on Thursday, April 3.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola