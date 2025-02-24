Tekken 8 Season 2 will begin with Anna Williams at the end of March Anna Williams will lead off Tekken 8's next round of DLC challengers.

Tekken 8 has wrapped up its first year, but the fight is never truly over. Bandai Namco wants people to get ready for the next battle with the start of Season 2. The first fighter of the new season pass was unveiled on Monday night, as Anna Williams returns to the roster.

Anna jumps into battle with her array of combos, but she also brings a big honkin' bazooka to the fight. She can finish off some combos with a big bazooka blast, but she can also cap off some of her combos with a melee weapon strike. Anna's weapon gives her some unexpected depth and makes her Tekken 8 outing noticeably different than her previous ones.

Anna's arrival will herald the arrival of Tekken 8's second season. Season 2 is set to kick off on Tuesday, April 1 and will feature a large-scale balance adjustment across the board. This not only includes specific character tweaks, but it will also feature an expansion of the game's Heat System to allow for greater expression. This includes new options like the ability to perform Heat Smash and Heat Burst out of certain characters' stances.

There's much more to say about Season 2 of the Shacknews Best Fighting Game of 2024, so keep it on this website in the weeks ahead. We'll break it all down as it arrives in just a few weeks. As for Anna Williams, she'll be available for early access on Monday, March 31 before going live for all players on Thursday, April 3.