Monster Hunter Wilds preload times If you are feeling the thrill of the hunt, you will definitely want to preload Monster Hunter Wilds.

One of the better advancements in modern gaming is the humble preload. Often overlooked, it allows us to just download games at our leisure and be ready to go at launch instead of obliterating Steam's servers because something amazing just became available. If you want to get ahead of the pack in Monster Hunter Wilds, these are the preload times for the different regions and platforms.

Monster Hunter Wilds preload times

Source: Capcom

Now, the actual preload times are split between two groups. PS5 preloads will be available 48 hours before launch in your region, while the PC and Xbox preload will be available from February 25, at 9 pm PT, globally.

Monster Hunter Wilds Xbox and PC preload times

Timezone Preload Time PST 9 pm February 25 EST 12 am February 26 GMT 5 am February 26 CET 6 am February 26 JST 2 pm February 26 AEDT 4 pm February 26

Monster Hunter Wilds PlayStation preload times

Timezone Preload Time PST 9 pm February 25 EST 12 am February 26 GMT 12 am February 26 CET 12 am February 26 JST 12 am February 26 AEDT 12 am February 26

As you can see, all platforms get plenty of time to preload, so even if you have pretty slow internet, you should be able to download the roughly 75GB of files for PC and what is expected to be 52GB for consoles. Thankfully, there is no early access here; we all get to pile into the game at the same time and go on the hunt together on launch day.

For more guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page.