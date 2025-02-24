Monster Hunter Wilds preload times

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

If you are feeling the thrill of the hunt, you will definitely want to preload Monster Hunter Wilds.
Aidan O'Brien
One of the better advancements in modern gaming is the humble preload. Often overlooked, it allows us to just download games at our leisure and be ready to go at launch instead of obliterating Steam's servers because something amazing just became available. If you want to get ahead of the pack in Monster Hunter Wilds, these are the preload times for the different regions and platforms.

Attacking from above in Monster Hunter Wilds
Now, the actual preload times are split between two groups. PS5 preloads will be available 48 hours before launch in your region, while the PC and Xbox preload will be available from February 25, at 9 pm PT, globally.

Monster Hunter Wilds Xbox and PC preload times

Timezone Preload Time
PST 9 pm February 25
EST 12 am February 26
GMT 5 am February 26
CET 6 am February 26
JST 2 pm February 26
AEDT 4 pm February 26

Monster Hunter Wilds PlayStation preload times

Timezone Preload Time
PST 9 pm February 25
EST 12 am February 26
GMT 12 am February 26
CET 12 am February 26
JST 12 am February 26
AEDT 12 am February 26

As you can see, all platforms get plenty of time to preload, so even if you have pretty slow internet, you should be able to download the roughly 75GB of files for PC and what is expected to be 52GB for consoles. Thankfully, there is no early access here; we all get to pile into the game at the same time and go on the hunt together on launch day. 

For more guides, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds page.

Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

