Tron: Catalyst fights for the Arq Grid in June Bithell Games' follow-up to Tron: Identity now has a release date.

Back in 2023, Mike Bithell (maker of Thomas Was Alone) and his Bithell Games studio stepped into the world of Tron. Tron: Identity expanded on the lore established by the cult classic movie series, introducing new characters and an all-new setting called the Arq Grid. In late 2024, fans learned that Bithell would return to Tron alongside Big Fan Games (an offshoot of Devolver Digital) for a sequel called Tron: Catalyst. On Monday, that sequel received an official release date.

"In Disney Tron: Catalyst, players are introduced to Exo, a highly resilient and resourceful program with an incredible ability to initiate time loops," reads the initial October reveal post from the Big Fan Games website. "With this newfound power, Exo takes on the overlords of a crumbling Grid all while evading Conn, a malevolent agent of CORE. Exo must gain control over her mysterious abilities and uncover the unexplained ‘Glitch’ that threatens the Grid."

While Tron: Identity was mainly a text-based adventure, Tron: Catalyst has more of an action bent to it. Players will explore on foot, engage in melee and ranged combat, and take on Light Cycle missions to push the story forward. New abilities will be unlocked through the collection of Data Shards.



Tron: Identity was well-received when it first released. That included an 8 from Shacknews. Shortly after the game's release, Disney confirmed that Bithell would continue to work on new Tron games. Look for Tron: Catalyst to come to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, June 17.