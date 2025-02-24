Dauntless to shut down permanently in May The shutdown comes two years after developer Phoenix Labs was reportedly acquired by a blockchain company.

Phoenix Labs has announced that Dauntless, the free-to-play monster-hunting action RPG released in 2019, will shut down on May 29. The game will no longer be playable after that date.

Phoenix Labs posted a brief statement on X to announce the shutdown of Dauntless.

Important update: Dauntless is shutting down on May 29, 2025. Dauntless will receive no additional content or updates. Dauntless will no longer be available to play on and after May 29, 2025 at 11:45PM PST. Thanks to all for being a part of the Dauntless journey.

Source: Phoenix Labs

Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs was reportedly acquired back in 2023 by Forte, a blockchain/cryptocurrency company. According to a 2024 report from Game Developer, employees at Phoenix Labs were instructed to keep news of the acquisition a secret.

Phoenix Labs laid off over a hundred employees in 2024, and conducted another round this past January. In 2023 the studio released Fae Farm, a farming and lifestyle simulator.