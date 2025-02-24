Dauntless to shut down permanently in May
The shutdown comes two years after developer Phoenix Labs was reportedly acquired by a blockchain company.
Phoenix Labs has announced that Dauntless, the free-to-play monster-hunting action RPG released in 2019, will shut down on May 29. The game will no longer be playable after that date.
Phoenix Labs posted a brief statement on X to announce the shutdown of Dauntless.
Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs was reportedly acquired back in 2023 by Forte, a blockchain/cryptocurrency company. According to a 2024 report from Game Developer, employees at Phoenix Labs were instructed to keep news of the acquisition a secret.
Phoenix Labs laid off over a hundred employees in 2024, and conducted another round this past January. In 2023 the studio released Fae Farm, a farming and lifestyle simulator.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Dauntless to shut down permanently in May