33 Immortals brings 33-player co-op to early access in March A Hades-like unlike any other is about to enter its early access phase.

It's going to take an army to escape the confines of Hell. Unfortunately, there's no army of thousands or even hundreds at the ready, but in 33 Immortals, players will join forces with 32 like-minded escapees to try and storm the gates of Heaven. On Monday, developer Thunder Lotus Games, makers of Spiritfarer, announced the official early access date for its multiplayer roguelike.

"We are so stoked to finally get 33 Immortals into your hands," reads the post on the Thunder Lotus Games website. "March 18 can’t come soon enough!"

33 Immortals was first unveiled at the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase. Inspired by Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy, the prisoners of Hell seek to stage a rebellion and escape their eternal punishment in Inferno. Parties of 33 come together through online co-op and look to take on hordes of Hell's biggest and baddest demons, both in the overworld and across numerous Torture Chambers. For an idea of what to expect, why not read through our hands-on preview from the weekend that 33 Immortals was first revealed?



Source: Thunder Lotus Games

Thunder Lotus Games has held a few playable betas over the last few years with the most recent one wrapping up back in January. The team appears to be satisfied with the outcome, because 33 Immortals' early access date now appears set for Tuesday, March 18. The game will come to PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, as well as Xbox Series X|S. Those with Xbox Game Pass can also jump into the action on Xbox.