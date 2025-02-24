Balatro comes to Xbox Game Pass with Assassin's Creed, Fallout & Critical Role collabs Bugsnax, Civilization 7, and Dead by Daylight are also featured in Balatro's latest update.

LocalThunk and Playstack have announced that indie sensation Balatro is coming to Xbox Game Pass today. As an added bonus, the game has received an update on all platforms that adds card cosmetics based on Fallout, Assassin’s Creed, Critical Role, and more.

The trailer for Friends of Jimbo 4 revealed the full slate of cards (and web shows) that are receiving free card cosmetics in the indie roguelike. The full list of new collaborators are as follows:

Assassin’s Creed

Fallout

Critical Role

Bugsnax

Civilization 7

Dead by Daylight

Slay the Princess

Rust

Friends of Jimbo 4 is out now for free. Balatro is set to get a major content update this year, and you can expect to read all about it here on Shacknews when the time comes.