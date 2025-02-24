New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Talos Principle: Reawakened celebrates April release date with Steam demo

The Steam demo will include the game's full puzzle editor.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Devolver Digital
1

The number of classic remakes continues to grow as 2025 rolls on. One of the most surprising remake announcements came late last year from Devolver Digital and Croteam, who revealed that The Talos Principle would be receiving a fresh coat of paint. On Monday, The Talos Principle: Reawakened got an official release date, as well as a new demo, which will contain one of the remake's coolest new features.

Upon first announcing The Talos Principle: Reawakened back in December, Croteam expressed a desire for more than a simple remaster. The revamped visuals are there with the game shifting from Croteam's proprietary engine to Unreal Engine 5, but Reawakened looks to be much more than that. The game is set to include an all-new story chapter, major quality-of-life improvements, and a new puzzle editor that will set the foundation for the new game's modding scene.

To help get the ball rolling on that, the puzzle editor will be included in the new Steam demo, which will be available from now through the full game's launch. Croteam notes on Monday's Steam announcement that anything created in the demo can be transferred to the full game at launch.

The Unreal Engine 5-enhanced world of The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Source: Devolver Digital

The Talos Principle: Reawakened will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, April 10.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

