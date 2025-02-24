The Talos Principle: Reawakened celebrates April release date with Steam demo The Steam demo will include the game's full puzzle editor.

The number of classic remakes continues to grow as 2025 rolls on. One of the most surprising remake announcements came late last year from Devolver Digital and Croteam, who revealed that The Talos Principle would be receiving a fresh coat of paint. On Monday, The Talos Principle: Reawakened got an official release date, as well as a new demo, which will contain one of the remake's coolest new features.

Upon first announcing The Talos Principle: Reawakened back in December, Croteam expressed a desire for more than a simple remaster. The revamped visuals are there with the game shifting from Croteam's proprietary engine to Unreal Engine 5, but Reawakened looks to be much more than that. The game is set to include an all-new story chapter, major quality-of-life improvements, and a new puzzle editor that will set the foundation for the new game's modding scene.

To help get the ball rolling on that, the puzzle editor will be included in the new Steam demo, which will be available from now through the full game's launch. Croteam notes on Monday's Steam announcement that anything created in the demo can be transferred to the full game at launch.



Source: Devolver Digital

The Talos Principle: Reawakened will come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, April 10.