Everything announced at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025 Annapurna Interactive's digital showcase included announcements for Wheel World, Skin Deep, and more.

Annapurna Interactive held a special presentation to start this week, revealing more details on its 2025 lineup. This includes some games that have already been shown off in the past, as well as a few surprises that some people may not have expected. Shacknews took some time to watch the full Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2025, so if you weren't able to give it a look, here's everything you missed.

Wheel World gets Steam demo



Source: Annapurna Interactive

The latest title from Nidhogg developer Messhof is still on track for a Summer 2025 release. For those unaware, Wheel World is a single-player bicycle adventure with apocalyptic stakes. While the game won't be available for a few more months, a new demo is now live for Steam Next Fest. The full version of Wheel World will release later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Wanderstop gets launch trailer and Xbox version

Studio Ivy Road's debut effort is almost here. Wanderstop, from the team led by The Stanley Parable's Davey Wreden, previously got a March 11 release date back at the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase back in December. All that's left is to check out the new launch trailer for a better idea of what to expect.

Wanderstop had been set to release on PC and PlayStation 5 all the way through the aforementioned December release date reveal, but in a sudden twist, the game is now also set to come to Xbox Series X|S.

Skin Deep gets April release date

Blendo Games has been hard at work on Skin Deep for many years with its initial announcement coming all the way back in October 2018. At last, the single-player stink-'em-up shooter that has players raiding a space pirate ship while trying to avoid drawing attention with their odor looks like it's ready to go, getting a new trailer and release date. Skin Deep will come to PC on Wednesday, April 30 with a Steam Next Fest demo up and running right now.

Lushfoil Photography Sim gets April release date

Lushfoil Photography Sim is game that takes the Photo Modes that one might be accustomed to seeing across different titles and makes a full-blown game out of it. Developer Matt Newell will have players experience real-world locations with the goal of taking high-quality photos and perfecting them with different camera settings. This game has been in development for several years, but is ready to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Tuesday, April 15.

To a T gets a May release date

Let's travel back in time to the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022 when Katamari Damacy creator Keita Takahashi teased a new mystery game with the only clue being the word "Uvula." It turns out that Uvula is the name of the studio and the game itself is called To a T. In a delightfully subversive twist, this game is about living life while stuck in a T-pose. No, that character model is not broken. That T-pose is indeed intentional.

Enjoy this trailer featuring "The Giraffe Song" from Rebecca Sugar of Steven Universe and Adventure Time fame. Look for To a T to come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on Wednesday, May 28. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

Sayonara Wild Hearts comes to PlayStation 5 today

Lastly, Sayonara Wild Hearts captured imaginations on Nintendo Switch and PC back in 2019. PlayStation owners can finally experience this game for themselves and they won't have to wait very long for it. It's out today.

Be sure to check out the full showcase, which also features some developer interviews for the upcoming Faraway and Morsels. We'll have our eye out on these games in the months ahead here at Shacknews, so keep it here for the latest updates.