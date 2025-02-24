New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Marvel's Spider-Man 3 won't sideline Peter Parker, says Yuri Lowenthal

The Peter Parker actor says the character won't be 'relegated to the couch' in the next game.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
PlayStation Studios
1

While the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 left players wondering whether or not Peter Parker would be featured in a likely sequel, the voice actor behind the iconic character has put some of those concerns to rest. In a recent interview, actor Yuri Lowenthal confirmed that Peter Parker will be an important character in the next game.

Yuri Lowenthal was speaking with The Direct when he was asked about Peter Parker’s involvement in Marvel’s Spider-Man 3. “...Yes, Peter is not gone. He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise," the actor said.

(Spoiler Warning for Marvel's Spider-Man 2.)

Venom roaring in the face of Peter Parker in his Spider-Man Advanced Suit.

Source: PlayStation Studios

The conclusion of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 teased the idea that original webhead Peter Parker might step back from all the superhero shenanigans and let his protege Miles Morales step fully into the spotlight. It left fans worried that we might have seen the last of Pete swinging around New York City, but it looks like that won’t be the case.

Insomniac Games has yet to properly reveal Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, but one of its lead actors has seemingly already been clued in on the game’s key plot points. Its predecessor, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, received positive reviews, sold over 10 million units, and was recently ported to Steam.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

