Does Monster Hunter Wilds support cross-save? Are you curious if you can hop from platform to platform in Monster Hunter Wilds?

With Monster Hunter Wilds acting as Capcom's follow-up to the tremendously popular Monster Hunter Worlds, you might be wondering if the changing landscape of gaming in the years since the latter released has had a big impact on available features, such as cross-save.

Does Monster Hunter Wilds support cross-save or cross-progression?

Despite the feature becoming more and more popular in modern games, Monster Hunter Wilds will not support cross-save, as this is one area where Capcom has opted not to break with tradition. Monster Hunter World didn't support the feature, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, their last big installment in the series, opted not to include it either. Sadly, cross-progression doesn't seem to be a feature that Capcom wants to explore for the series.

Cross-save would allow players to jump from one platform to the next and take their progress with them. So, if you owned a copy on both PC and PlayStation, for example, you could play on the same account no matter where you were logged in and make progress for all platforms. It's a tremendous feature that is nothing but advantageous for players.

If you play on just one platform, it might not seem that interesting now, but if you change platform in the future, such as when the next generation launches, and you pick up the game in a sale, it would be great just to be able to dive back in where you left off. As such, it's a shame that Capcom has opted not to add it as a feature, although I do understand it is actually a pretty complicated venture to support.

The good news, at least, is that this reticence does not apply to supporting crossplay, which is a very welcome feature for those who manage to make friends with people on various platforms.

