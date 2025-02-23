How to upgrade your starting horse, Pebbles - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 There is a benefit to loyalty.

Traveling around Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can take a while. The map is quite large, and you will lose your trusty horse, Pebbles, early in the game. The good news is that not only can you get Pebbles back, but you can also upgrade your equine friend to be much better than you could imagine.

How to upgrade your starting horse Pebbles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

At the very start of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you will lose your horse and most of your other belongings. If you want to get your hose back, you can visit a horse trader in Semine. You will discover that he actually has your horse, Pebbles, in stock, having bought it from a stranger.

You can, if you are lucky, pass some speech checks and get your horse back, or you may have to pay for Pebbels. Either way is well worth doing, as Pebbles is secretly one of the best horses in the game. It is possible to upgrade Pebbles thanks to a secret perk called Good Old Pebbles. If you ride the horse for 35 kilometers, this perk will activate, giving Pebbles a substantial increase in most stats.

Stamina - goes from 127 to 210

Carrying Capacity - goes from 138 to 293

Speed - goes from 32 to 43

Courage will remain at 12

Value - goes from 100 to 4140

As you can see, Pebbles becomes a whole new animal once you just spend enough time riding the horse around. It seems that staying loyal to your old friend is well worth the effort.

