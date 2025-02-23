New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to upgrade your starting horse, Pebbles - Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

There is a benefit to loyalty.

Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

Traveling around Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can take a while. The map is quite large, and you will lose your trusty horse, Pebbles, early in the game. The good news is that not only can you get Pebbles back, but you can also upgrade your equine friend to be much better than you could imagine. 

How to upgrade your starting horse Pebbles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Pebbles enjoying the company of other horses in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Source: Shacknews

At the very start of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you will lose your horse and most of your other belongings. If you want to get your hose back, you can visit a horse trader in Semine. You will discover that he actually has your horse, Pebbles, in stock, having bought it from a stranger.

You can, if you are lucky, pass some speech checks and get your horse back, or you may have to pay for Pebbels. Either way is well worth doing, as Pebbles is secretly one of the best horses in the game. It is possible to upgrade Pebbles thanks to a secret perk called Good Old Pebbles. If you ride the horse for 35 kilometers, this perk will activate, giving Pebbles a substantial increase in most stats.

  • Stamina - goes from 127 to 210
  • Carrying Capacity - goes from 138 to 293
  • Speed - goes from 32 to 43
  • Courage will remain at 12
  • Value - goes from 100 to 4140

As you can see, Pebbles becomes a whole new animal once you just spend enough time riding the horse around. It seems that staying loyal to your old friend is well worth the effort.

If you found this useful, be sure to check out our Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 page for more help.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

