Is Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay? Planning on heading out on a hunt and hoping to join your friends on other platforms in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds is easily one of the most anticipated games of the last few years, the true follow-up to the behemoth success of Monster Hunter World. Gaming has changed a surprising amount in the years since that title launched, however, and that means we can enjoy features now that were sorely lacking in the past.

Is Monster Hunter Wilds crossplay?

Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds will support crossplay between PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, so you can join your friends and go on hunts together, no matter what platform they are on. Crossplay has become far more common in games now, as developers, publishers, and even platform owners like Sony and Microsoft have lessened their previous hard stances against the feature.

Crossplay will be turned on by default, and you will be able to join any other player by using their Hunter ID, which can be found in their Hunter Profile, which is accessed through the pause menu. That won't be necessary if you are on the same platform as a friend, but it is the only way to give players a unique identifier across different platforms. Should you wish, you can turn off crossplay entirely in the game settings. You can turn Crossplay off or on by going to Options, Game Settings, and then Crossplay.

